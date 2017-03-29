After sharing the intense 1st Look poster featuring Shraddha Kapoor, the makers of Haseena have released the 2nd poster which features Shraddha (Haseena Parker) along with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor, who is portraying the character of Gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Both Shraddha and Siddhanth are seen in a fierce look in the 2nd poster.

Director of the film Apoorva Lakhia, revealed the poster on twitter and captioned it, “And introducing the brother @SiddhanthKapoor to his sister @ShraddhaKapoor #Haseena @AnkBhatia real to reel life siblings, 14th July, 2017”.

Lead actress Shraddha also shared the poster and captioned it, “#HASEENA #ComingSoon #ApoorvaLakhia”.

Siddhanth aka Dawood Ibrahim captioned the poster, “This is amazing ! Introducing ‘Bhai’ with #Haseena @haseenamovie @ShraddhaKapoor @ApoorvaLakhia”

Actor Ankur Bhatia, who is essaying the role of Shraddha’s husband Ibrahim Parker also shared the news from his twitter handle.

The film has completed its shooting stage and is currently in the post-production process.

It is based on the life of Haseena Parker, who took the charge of crime-world in her hand, after his husband Ibrahim Parker was shot in 1991 by another gangster Arun Gawli. Parker also used to manage her brother Dawood Ibrahim’s business dealings. She used to head the crime operations from the Gordon Hall Apartments in Nagpada. Known as Queen of Mumbai, Haseena Parker died due to cardiac arrest.

The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia, who previously helmed movies like Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost, Ek Ajnabee, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Mission Istanbul and Zanjeer.

The film is produced by Nahid Khan and is set to hit the screens on 14th July worldwide.

Before Haseena, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Mohit Suri’s Half Girlfriend opposite Arjun Kapoor. The film is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Chetan Bhagat and is scheduled to release on 19th May.