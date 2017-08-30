After having done roles suiting to her age, the beautiful Shraddha Kapoor is now all excited for the release of her upcoming film Haseena Parkar. The film will see the actress playing the role of a young as well as an old Haseena Parkar, for which she had even lost and gained substantial weight. It’s also being said that Shraddha Kapoor had dubbed her lines in the film wearing the facial prosthetics in order to get the ‘accent’ right.

After the film’s trailer garnered a positive response from everyone alike, the film’s makers, released the soulful Tere Bina song from the film. The said song has been sung by the soulful singers Arijit Singh & Priya Saraiya. A sample lyrics of the song read as: “Rango bina jaise ho aasmaan, Ho aasmaan, Khushbu bina jaise Behti hawa, Behti hawa, Jaise bina haya ke parda ho koi, Jaise bina dua ke sajda koi, Tere Bina.. Tere Bina, Ke Tere Bina Main…”

Despite the torrential rains which have been mercilessly swaying the city, the film’s star cast and crew made it to the event. Present at the event was the gorgeous Shraddha Kapoor and her real life brother Sidhhant Kapoor (who plays the role of the dreaded underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in the movie), the film’s director Apoorva Lakhia and Ankur Bhatia, the very man who was last seen as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s husband in Sarbjit. Amongst the Sachin-Jigar duo, only Jigar could make it to the event as Sachin had got stuck up due to rains.

Speaking about the film, the chirpy Shraddha Kapoor said, “I am eternally grateful to Apoorva Lakhia for having given her this opportunity to star in a film like this. Initially, I was very nervous that I was acting with my brother. But, then, Appu Sir made life easier for me by giving a few essential tips. I always try to do my best in whatever role that I do. Haseena Parkar was no different. The research that went behind the role has been very intense”. On his part, Sidhhant Kapoor said that “While there were legendary actors like Sonu Sood and Ajay Devgn who have had already played the role of a gangster in their films, there has been nobody who has played Dawood Ibrahim’s evolution ranging 18 years to 40 years.”

The film’s director, Apoorva Lakhia made a revelation of sorts when he stated that “We had initially cast someone else. But, since the dates did not work out, we then took the script to Shraddha, who readily agreed.” When someone asked about any special screening for the late Haseena Parkar’s family, he said that “There won’t be a special screening for them, but, they can watch the film during the cast and crew’s screening.” When a journalist asked him about Haseena Parkar’s release clashing with the Sanjay Dutt starrer Bhoomi, Apoorva said, “Bhoomi and Haseena Parkar belong to two different genres altogether. I just hope that Sanju sir’s film rocks and also hoping that both our films to do well”.

Speaking about the films’ music, composer Jigar said, “We had never done a gangster film before. Keeping the look, feel and the premise of Haseena Parkar, we decided the music of the film.” When asked about having singer Arijit Sigh singing in the film, Jigar said, “He is the Kishore Kumar of our times. He can sing any song under the sun. We waited for his time to sing our song, as he was busy with his other commitments”.