A brand new poster of Haseena – The Queen Of Mumbai has been released by the makers where once again, we see Shraddha Kapoor in an intense avatar as Haseena Parkar. The film is based on dreaded don Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena.

The teaser poster introduces a burkha clad Shraddha as Haseena Parkar and as she is wearing a hijab, one can only see her kohl-rimmed eyes, which speak volumes. One look at her and you are warned that this woman is not to be messed with.

The lines ‘atthasi cases darj par court mein hajri sirf ek baar’ (88 cases registered but she has appeared only once before the court) are written on the poster and it gives you a fairly good idea about the life of Mumbai’s dreaded ‘godmother’.

Shraddha shared the poster with her fans on Twitter, writing, “So here’s another teaser poster of #HaseenaParkar Hope you guys like it.” Looks like the makers have changed the film’s title!

Take a look at the poster here:

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film stars Siddhanth Kapoor as Dawood Ibrahim and Ankur Bhatia as Haseena’s husband Ibrahim Parkar. Presented by Swiss Entertainment, Haseena Parkar has been produced by Nahid Khan and is slated to release on August 18.

Shraddha was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Half Girlfriend, along with Arjun Kapoor. The film based on Chetan Bhagat’s book by the same name managed to pull off a decent business at the box office.

The actress has also signed the Saina Nehwal biopic and will start prepping for the sports drama soon. A sports lover, Shraddha has played football, basketball, handball and badminton in her school days. But to get the nuances of the real life sports star right and alive on screen, Shraddha is being put through extensive training. She is being trained by a senior coach of the Prakash Padukone Academy, read a statement. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, will be directed by Amole Gupte and will start shoot end of 2017.