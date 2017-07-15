A brand new poster of Haseena Parkar has been released by the makers where once again, we see Shraddha Kapoor aka Haseena with her family. The poster also features co-star and on-screen husband Ankur Bhatia.

The actress is shown in a younger avatar in the poster. Haseena was popularly known as “Aapa”- a name that sent shivers in Mumbai’s Nagpada area. The film is a true story based on the life and times of the sister of India’s Most Wanted Man – Dawood Ibrahim.

The trailer of the film will be released on 18th July.

Trending :

Shraddha was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Half Girlfriend, along with Arjun Kapoor. The film based on Chetan Bhagat’s book by the same name managed to pull off a decent business at the box office.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, ‘Haseena Parkar’, is being presented by Swiss Entertainment and has been produced by Nahid Khan. ‘Haseena Parkar’ is slated to release on August 18.

Shraddha’s film Haseena Parkar was initially going to release on July 14 alongside Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Jagga Jasoos. However, the makers pushed the release date further and now, Says a source close to the movie, “On July 14, we were not getting proper theater screens and timings. Now having shifted by two weeks, we at least stand a fair chance.”

The actress has also signed the Saina Nehwal biopic and will start prepping for the sports drama soon. A sports lover, Shraddha has played football, basketball, handball and badminton in her school days. But to get the nuances of the real life sports star right and alive on screen, Shraddha is being put through extensive training. She is being trained by a senior coach of the Prakash Padukone Academy, read a statement. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, will be directed by Amole Gupte and will start shoot end of 2017.