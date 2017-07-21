Actress Shraddha Kapoor says she would want to direct her father and actor Shakti Kapoor if she ever dons the director’s hat.

Shraddha on Thursday treated her fans and well-wishers with a question and answer session, when a user asked her: “If you ever have to direct a film, which actor would you cast for it?”

“If I would ever direct, I think I would want to direct my dad!” Shraddha replied.

The 30-year-old actress is looking forward for the release of her upcoming film “Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai“.

Asked about the getting the perfect look for the character, Shraddha said: “I gained seven to eight kilos for the movie. Now I have to lose it.”

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, “Haseena Parkar” is a biographical crime film. The film’s story is based on Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar.

Talking about the film’s director, she said: “He is one of the most positive people I have ever met and it was delightful working with him because of that. Energy is everything.”

What’s the most inspirational thing about the real Haseena Parker, asked a fan.

She replied: “That despite all the losses in her life of her loved ones, she still had the will to go on.”

The “Baaghi” actress was also asked about actor Govinda, who has worked with her father Shakti in films like “Raja Babu“, “Saajan Chale Sasural“, “Coolie No. 1” and “Hero No. 1” among many others.

Claiming to be a fan, Shraddha wrote: “He is just one of a kind. I am a huge fan. Love his movies. He rocks.”

The “Half Girlfriend” actress also expressed her desire to work with actor Hrithik Roshan.