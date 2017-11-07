Has The No Promotion Strategy Really Worked For Ittefaq?

This week’s release Ittefaq starring Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, and Akshaye Khanna came in with an unique strategy of no promotion. Yes, this is uncommon but has it helped the movie in any way?

“With this film, we are not going to do any promotions, we will not go to any reality TV show to promote the film and we will not have media interviews and media presence either. We respect media but it’s our new strategy that we want to protect the content of the film because with this film, I feel less is more,” Karan Johar expressed his thoughts on the no-promotion strategy.

The movie opened to a very slow start collecting 4.05 crores when it had stars like Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha as well as back up of production houses like Red Chillies and Dharma. Does the no-promotions strategy has backfired them? To put it another way, could the movie have scored big with promotions?

Sidharth Malhotra has proved his worth with Ek Villain collecting 16.72 crores on its 1st day and Kapoor & Sons collecting 73.03 crores with the average opening of 6.85 crores. Sonakshi Sinha, though, has not pulled a film on herself alone but she too has the required presence which can attract the audience. Ittefaq has been getting positive reviews from all over and the numbers surely should have been better syncing with the word of mouth.

Ittefaq is the remake of the original film of the same name made in 1969, produced by B.R. Chopra, directed by Yash Chopra and featuring Rajesh Khanna.

The new film, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Dharma Productions and co-produced by B.R. Studios, will be released on November 3.

