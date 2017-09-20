Weeks and days before the release of Kangana Ranaut’s Simran, the industry was abuzz that this could be yet another ‘Queen’ in the career of the feisty actress. A few even went on to predict that Simran would even surpass Queen in many ways. But, when the much awaited and anticipated Simran got released, its box office numbers were not even near to what was being predicted and anticipated. The main victim of the poor show of Simran was none other than Kangana Ranaut, who herself had pinned high hopes from the film.

The poor box office performance of Simran has now seemed to have affected Kangana Ranaut’s next big budget film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. If the on-going reports in the trade are to be believed, then, Simran’s poor performance has now directly affected the budget of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, so much so, that the latter’s budget has now been slashed, and also resulting in the film being delayed. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is being directed by the south director Krish and is being produced by Kamal Jain and Zee Studios.

Speaking about the same, a source close to the film said, “The reason why Simran was an extremely important film for Kangana and she went all out to promote it was because the producers were fixing the budget according to the opening. Now that the film has not done well, there is talk that landing cost of the film (with P& A) which is Rs.80-crore (approx.) is very expensive and the budget will be reduced as the cost does not seem recoverable. The question also arises if, post-Simran, Kangana has the stardom to recover the cost. Historicals are very expensive and people expected Simran to have a Rs.20 crore weekend which didn’t happen as it barely scraped across with Rs.10 crore.”

The same source also added, “Kangana is said to be one of the highest paid actresses today because she can rake in the money single-handedly sometimes. But it’s proved now that she needs very strong directors like Vikas Bahl and Anand L. Rai to direct her for making hits. When she is apparently ghost-directing in films like Rangoon, Katti Batti and Simran where she gets creative control, they are turning out to be flops. In her entire career spanning 12 years, she has given three hits where she has played the main protagonist – Tanu Weds Manu and the sequel to it and Queen. Films like Rajjo and Revolver Rani where she has played the central role have not done well.”

Meanwhile, the film’s producer Kamal Jain negated the speculative stories about the slashing of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’s budget stating that they have not reduced the film’s budget nor do they have any plans to do so. He explained his stand by stating that while they didn’t lower the budget despite the poor performance of Kangana’s last film Rangoon, why should they reduce it now (after the poor show of Simran). While adding that he has got the best of names associated with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Jain also mentioned that they have already shot 40 days of their schedule and 50 per cent of the film was complete and that they will be starting their second schedule in Rajasthan by next week.