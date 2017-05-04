Sunil Grover is winning hearts with his performances ever since he quit The Kapil Sharma Show in March. The new entrant in the list of his admirers is none other than director Anurag Basu!

The comedian had recently appeared on the final episode of singing reality show Indian Idol and earned praises. This time he has appeared on an episode of kids reality show Sabse Bada Kalakar where filmmaker Anurag Basu came as a guest judge. In the show, Sunil Grover performed a special act with another former member of The Kapil Sharma Show, Ali Asgar. As per reports, Anurag Basu was spellbound by his performance and was overheard telling a unit member that he has ‘thoroughly enjoyed’ the gag. The filmmaker is so impressed with Grover’s performance that he is even planning to pen a script with a role for him!

When Sunil Grover was a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, his characters Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi had become extremely popular. The popularity continues even after he has quit the show and fans across the country are showing their love and support for their favorite comedian. Grover did a live show in Delhi soon after leaving the show and now he is all set to go live in Ahmedabad on 27th May. The Ahmedabad chapter will also feature Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar, Dr Sanket Bhosale, Sugandha Mishra and Roshni Chopra.

Talking about films, Sunil Grover was last seen in the lead role in Vishal Mishra’s Coffee with D. The film, unfortunately, failed to leave a mark at the box office. He has appeared in smaller roles in films like Zila Ghaziabad, Heropanti, Gabbar is Back and Baaghi among others. While he is extremely successful as a comedian, his film career really needs a boost. Will Anurag Basu’s film turn the table?