Has Sooraj Pancholi Opted Out Of Faruk Kabir’s Hafiz?

If sources are to be believed, Sooraj Pancholi has recently opted out of Faruk Kabir’s next directorial venture titled Hafiz.

The handsome hunk was quite excited to start shooting for the romantic-action film and had even undergone mental and physical preparation for his role, but he had to back out citing date issues, as sources suggest.

A source informed, “Sooraj has already shot for the first schedule of Hafiz in Mumbai and he was supposed to fly to Morocco for the movie in July. He had already given 78 days to shoot the film but the production house faced certain permission issues related to shooting in Morocco that pushed the project further by couple of months.”

“Sooraj was asked if he could allot fresh dates for Hafiz but it wasn’t possible for him since he has already committed those to Prabhu Dheva’s next, which also requires about 60-70 days in one go, so he couldn’t accommodate Hafiz. Also, Prabhu Dheva’s action flick needs Sooraj to maintain his body as it is, Hafiz required him to knock off 10 kilos. Post that, the actor is also expected to take off an international tour Dabangg with Salman Khan,” the source added.

Sooraj Pancholi was last seen with Athiya Shetty in the star-kids’ Bollywood debut Hero. Now the actor has signed his second Hindi film to be directed by Prabhudeva. An action comedy which is a remake of a South film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar & Prashant Gunjalkar. The film is reported to be a comedy and will be produced by T-Series. Although Sooraj got to display his action skills in Hero, this time, he will get to tickle the audience’s funny bone as well. The film with Prabhu goes on floors this September.