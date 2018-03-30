Has Shahid Kapoor Signed Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Kabbadi?

As we all know Shahid Kapoor was busy shooting in Dehradun for his upcoming movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu with co-star Shraddha Kapoor. However, a viral infection has compelled the actor to cut short his Dehradun schedule and return to Mumbai.

The film is a social drama on the electricity issue faced by people in the country and also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam. Shahid was recently spotted with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The two were spotted walking and various photos of them were floating on the internet!

Well, now the question is that has Shahid Kapoor been finalized for Rakeysh’s Kabbadi? The rumours of them were doing the rounds on the net for a long time but now should we think that he has agreed to the script?

The video that is floating on the internet is right here:

