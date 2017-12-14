Has Shahid Kapoor Replaced Hrithik Roshan In Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Kabbadi?

The sexiest Asian man of 2017 Shahid Kapoor is all jam-packed with two confirmed releases this year and many more upcoming movies lined up. Other than Padmavati, Shahid will also be seen in Shree Narayan Singh’s movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu opposite Ileana D’cruz set to release on August 2018. What we hear is that the actor is rumoured to have replaced Hrithik Roshan in a film related to Kabbadi that is to be directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Shahid Kapoor was spotted outside Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s office in Mumbai. Shahid’s meeting with the director added fuel to the rumours of the replacement. The actor was seen wearing a grey t-shirt, grey shorts, and a cap and while coming out of the office the actor-director duo happily posed for the cameras.

According to an earlier report in Bollywood Hungama, a trade source was quoted, “Hrithik was in talks for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Kabaddi, produced by Ronnie Screwvala and had heard the concept and liked it. The film is a fictional story based on kabaddi and set in a prisoner-of-war camp and the actor would have played a kabaddi player. But Hrithik is busy with Siddharth Anand’s and Vikramaditya Motwane’s next so he informed Ronnie that they should go ahead without him and sign another star. Once Shahid came to know that Hrithik was no longer doing the film he started sending feelers to Rakeysh. He even met the filmmaker a few times and expressed his desire to do the film. Shahid is a very talented actor and has worked with some great directors like Vishal Bharadwaj and Imtiaz Ali so it will be interesting to see him work with Mirzya director for the first time. Also, Shahid has never worked before in a sports-centric film.”

Trending

A source of Bollywoodlife commented on the rumour, “Shahid and Rakeysh met and discussed the idea of doing a movie together. Although nothing is on paper yet, the actor has shown a keen interest in Mehra’s film on kabaddi.”

This is for the first time that the Shahid will work with Rakeysh if the rumours are to be believed. We have to wait for an official confirmation from either of the sides to see this fresh pairing of actor-director work together.