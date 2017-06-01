Has Salman’s Ex-Manager Reshma Shetty Joined Hands With Akshay?

Akshay Kumar is on a roll currently, the actor has 5 films in pipeline and interestingly, all seem to be content-based. The films are Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, Pad Man, Gold, Crack, 2.0. Surely, with so many commitments the actor is facing trouble in handling his work schedule.

According to reports, Akshay has decided to appoint a good manager for himself. We hear that Akshay has got on board one of the best in the business, Reshma Shetty, who has previously managed Salman Khan’s work, will now be handling Kumar’s professional as well as PR activities. Salman and his manager mutually decided to part their ways in April 2017, after 9 years of working together.

Reshma and her management company, Matrix have Akshay as the latest addition to their clientele. They already manage Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan to name a few.

If reports are to be believed, then this will be the first time that Akshay will have a manager. All these years in his career the actor himself had been the point person to go to for any producer. It will be a relief for Akshay to have a manager to share the workload with.

Akshay Kumar is getting prepped for the release of his film Toilet – Ek Prem Katha opposite Bhumi Pednekar. The trailer of the film drops on 11th June. Akshay has R Balki’s Pad Man, which stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte next and the actor is currently shooting for the same. Later, he will be seen playing a villain in Rajinikanth’s 2.0, which will release in January 2018. Post that, Akshay will start shooting for Neeraj Pandey’s Crack and Reema Kagti’s Gold.

Akshay Kumar really has an enviable schedule, doesn’t he?