Has Nidhhi Agerwal Got KriArj Entertainment’s Next?

Nidhhi Agerwal who made her big Bollywood debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Munna Michael was recently spotted catching a movie with producer Prerna Arora and was later spotted at the screening of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha with the head honcho at KriArj Entertainment.

This isn’t going unnoticed by the industry insiders, with rumors floating of Nidhhi being cast in one of the projects under the KriArj banner.

Says an industry source, ” KriArj has several films in the pipeline with casting underway for many of them. Nidhhi’s recent spottings with producer Prerna Arora have sparked rumors of an association. Everyone is wondering if Nidhhi Agerwal will star in a project under the producer’s banner”.

“The funniest thing happened, when this person that I know, right after I signed Munna Michael, said, ‘haan, bahut saari ladiyan ek film kar leti hain (a lot of girls turn out to be one film wonders). But I was like it is okay,” recalls Nidhhi, adding that she had started receiving such comments when she was a model.

Not disheartened by the debacle of the film at the box office, Nidhhi says, “Even before I got the film, I was told ‘bahut ladkiyan hai Mumbai mein (There are a lot of women struggling in Mumbai). During my modelling days, I would hear there’s no dearth of female models aspiring to be actors. So, people would always have that negative connotation in their comments,” adds Nidhhi, who hails from Bangalore.

Her first film Munna Michael had tanked at the box office. This dance film only earned 33.12 crores at the box office.