Has Neil Nitin Mukesh Turned Villian for Prabhas’ Saaho?

According to reports, the makers of Prabhas’ upcoming film Saaho have found their villian in Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh. Looks like his villainous act in Salaman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo worked in his favor.

A source told DNA, “Baahubali made everyone aware how important it is to balance out the moral conflict. Prabhas’ Baahubali act would have fallen flat if Rana’s madness as Bhalala did not spread itself out throughout the plot.”

The makers of Saaho recently released its teaser with Baahubali 2 in theatres and its first look created a lot of buzz about the film amongst the audience. Eros International is reportedly offering Rs. 400 crore for the theatrical rights of Prabhas’ movie Saaho and this price is bigger than even the distribution rights of Baahubali 2.

Trending :

The film is made in Telugu and Hindi and will also be dubbed in Tamil and Malayalam. Prabhas is currently on the US tour and will start shooting from the first week of July and before he starts shooting for the film the actor has decided to better his Hindi speaking skills.

The film is set to be Shot in Mumbai, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, United States and Europe. Saaho is an action thriller film, which is written and directed by Sujeeth and produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod under the banner UV Creations. Prabhas will play the lead role in the film, while the makers are yet to make an official announcement about the leading actress and other cast and crew.

The film is scheduled for a release in the first half of 2018.

On the work front, Neil Nitin Mukesh is currently busy shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal franchise titled Golmaal Again. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Ajay Devgn and Tabu in lead roles.