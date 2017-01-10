Hrithik to collaborate with Agneepath director after Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan is very busy these days promoting his home production Kaabil. But meanwhile, buzz is that the actor has taken time out to sign his next project, which will be directed by Karan Malhotra. The 43-year- old actor will reportedly be essaying a double role in the yet untitled project, which is expected to go on floors in March this year. The film will be produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma productions.

The exciting part of the news is that the film will also mark the Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan!

However, Hrithik refused to confirm the same when recently quizzed on it at a press conference. Even though the actor denied the piece of information, gossip mongers suggest that one of his heroines in the movie is Sara Ali Khan, whereas the hunt to finalize the second actress is going on in full swing.

Hrithik has earlier worked in with Karan Malhotra in his directorial debut film Agneepath (2012). He was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Mohenjo Daro, which bombed at the box office.

All eyes now on Hrithik’s upcoming film Kaabil starring Yami Gautam as the female lead. It is slated to hit theatres on January 25, along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees.