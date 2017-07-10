In 2007, Vipul Shah gave us an amazing film Namastey London which starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the leads. Since then fans have been anxiously waiting for a sequel and it looks like we will be getting one soon. The film had a fantastic box-office run which prompted director Vipul Shah to announce a sequel. The sequel is to be named Namaste England.

The buzz is that the sequel will have everything new, from the story to the lead actors. According to the recent rumors, Arjun Kapoor has replaced Akshay Kumar in the sequel to the film.

A report in Mumbai Mirror stated that Arjun Kapoor loved the script of the sequel and is a fan of the original movie as well.

The report read, “Arjun was keen because the franchise provides a unique perspective on how Indians are looked at internationally and vice versa. But he wanted to make sure that Akshay had no problems about the franchise moving forward without him, before signing on the dotted line. Last month, Akshay and Vipul who have been close friends and have collaborated on a dozen films over the last two decades, mutually agreed to go ahead with Arjun. The film will roll early 2018 and like the original will be shot in Punjab and the UK.”

Earlier, the rumors suggested that Sonakshi Sinha was signed fo the movie, however, there were no confirmations. Later, Parineeti was also approached for the film. So we’ll just have to wait and watch if Vipul will bring the hit couple back together for a hat-trick.

While we know about the fact that everything will be new for the sequel, talking about the similarities with original, the source added, “The second film too has been scripted in a manner to appeal to expats and has a Punjabi and Brit flavour.”

The source also gave details about the female lead, “She’s an ambitious Punjabi, who’s fascinated by the glitz and glamor and wants to move to the UK while Arjun’s character, a mischievous desi Romeo, is rooted in his land and culture like the original Arjun Singh. His character will be quite quirky this time around.” Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for his upcoming release Mubarakan. The film is slated to release on 28th July.

We hope the cast of the movie gets finalized soon.