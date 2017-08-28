Has Akshay Kumar been signed up for a film called Kesar?

For many, it may come as a big news that the superstar Akshay Kumar been signed up for a film called Kesar. Upon further investigations, we got to know that the film in question is nothing else but the film which has been in the news for quite some time now. If the present day buzz is true, then, the Akshay Kumar film, whose premise has been based on the famous Battle Of Saragarhi, has now been titled as Kesar. Even though the said title has started making the rounds, there has been no confirmation or announcement about the same.

By now, the readers may know that, besides Akshay Kumar, there were other names who were trying their hand with the same premise i.e. Battle Of Saragarhi. One of the earlier film makers who decided to make a film on the said topic was the celebrated film maker Rajkumar Santoshi, who was planning to make the film with Randeep Hooda in the lead. This was followed by Ajay Devgn who was reportedly all set with his version of the film on the same topic. The third name in the same scenario came that of Akshay Kumar who was all set to play the lead in an untitled film, which was being made on the same subject.

This film was reportedly supposed to be co-produced by Salman Khan and Karan Johar. Even though there were rumours about the film being shelved, these rumours died a natural death came about the film being titled as Kesar. Reports are also strong that, Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the role of Havildar Ishar Singh in the said film. Havildar Ishar Singh is the very brave man who had led as many as 21 Sikh soldiers into a humungous war against the dreaded Afghanis in the year 1897. It was this war, which was later known as the Battle Of Saragarhi.

Besides this film, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in films like Padman, Gold, and 2.O.