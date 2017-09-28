Harshvardhan Rane Replaces Abhishek Bachchan In JP Dutta’s Paltan

J P Dutta’s upcoming war drama Paltan created a buzz when it was officially announced on social media. It stars actors star Suniel Shetty, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Siddhanth Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Chaudhary, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jackie Shroff and Luv Sinha in key roles. Earlier actor Abhishek Bachchan was roped in for an important role in the movie but he chose to opt out of the project just before the first schedule.

The makers had to swiftly find his replacement which they found in Harshvardhan Rane. Rane made his Bollywood debut last year with the movie Sanam Teri Kasam, with Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane. He perfectly matched the role requirements while his look test was also rightly approved. Hence, Rane replaced Abhishek at the right time so the schedule was not disturbed.

A source revealed to a leading daily, “Rane, more or less, has the same built as Abhishek, so he suited the role as far as physicality was concerned. His look tests as a soldier got a big thumbs up. It worked out well, as he too was on the lookout for a good performance-oriented role.”

Regarding Abhishek Bachchan’s sudden exit, director’s daughter Nidhi said in a statement, “Abhishek Bachchan is no longer part of Paltan for personal reasons best known to him. It has come as a shock to us as this happened less than 24 hours before our unit left to shoot in Ladakh. But we also believe that; especially in the movies we make, it’s the soldiers sitting up there that choose who will play them and recreate their lives on screen.”

Harshvardhan Rane already won hearts through his first film and we hope he makes the best of this precious role in Paltan.