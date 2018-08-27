Harshvardhan Rane Bonds With Arjun Rampal Over Guns On The Sets Of JP Dutta’s Paltan

Harshvardhan Rane, who will be seen playing an army officer in JP Dutta’s highly-anticipated movie Paltan, bonded big time with his co-star Arjun Rampal among other actors on the sets of the war drama.

Since the movie talks about war, the actors had great time discussing arms and ammunition besides helping each other in making their respective characters look convincing and relatable.

Interestingly, Harshvardhan and Arjun bonded over guns on the sets of the multi-starrer also featuring Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary, Jackie Shroff, Siddhanth Kapoor, Sonal Chauhan and Esha Gupta.

A source says, “While discussing guns, Harshvardhan got to know about Arjun’s gun type which is a Small Machine Gun (SMG) that fires several bullets in fraction of seconds whereas Harshvardhan’s type is a Sniper that depends on heartbeats of firing.”

Not many know that Arjun’s grandfather Brigadier Gurdial Singh is credited to have designed the first artillery gun for the Indian army post Independence and the actor knows quite a bit about guns and ways to operate it. Besides that, Harshvardhan has also practiced gun shooting in his school days as part of NCC (National Cadet Corps). Since Harshvardhan’s father had four rifles, he used to practice and had shooting experience during his growing up years.

Harshvardhan says, “We share a great rapport as costars and it was good fun discussing guns with Arjun sir who was kind enough to help me with fine detailing of handling a gun. It was a great experience and I’ll always cherish the memories.”