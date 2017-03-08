Harshvardhan Kapoor’s Bhavesh Joshi Not Shelved | Official Statement Here!

We recently watched the trailer of Vikramaditya Motwane’s Trapped starring Rajkummar Rao which is all set to release this month. On the other hand, there has been another news about Motwane’s most talked about project, titled Bhavesh Joshi.

The film has been underway since long and even had its casting issues, from initially roping in Imran Khan to Sidharth Malhotra to eventually Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Recently there had been rumors that the film has been shelved and hence Eros International has now released an official statement on the same. The studio said, “The news is completely speculative in nature and we deny it. We confirm we are on board and committed to Bhavesh Joshi”.

The film is a vigilante drama and will be Harshvardhan’s second film in Bollywood after his debut Mirzya.