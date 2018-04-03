Harshvardhan Kapoor Trains To Be A Professional Shooter For Abhinav Bindra’s Biopic!

Harshvardhan Kapoor is going all out to headline Abhinav Bindra’s biopic and one would expect nothing less from the actor who delivered a stellar debut with Mirzya.

It is learnt that the highly anticipated biopic is a coming-of-age story that will showcase Bindra’s growth and transition from childhood to adulthood, as he trains to be a professional shooter. In order to ace the role, Harshvardhan will be required to lose and gain weight to look younger and older respectively. Making the actor appear believable and authentic as he ages in the film will also invlove the use of prosthetics and VFX.

Reveals a source, “Harshvardhan needs to gain and lose weight to not only appear authentic but also to be able to make the necessary impact with the film by showing Bindra’s transition, as he ages in the movie. The actor will be essaying Bindra’s character as a young child and as India’s first ever Olympic champion who earned a gold medal in Beijing in 2008 and finished at the fourth place in Rio De Janeiro in the year 2016.”