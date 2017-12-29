It’s that time of the year when we all want to let our hair down and bring in the New Year with utmost ease & fun.

Everyone in B-Town is ready to welcome 2018 with open arms. Parties, vacations and stay-at-home celebrations are all in the works. With that festive spirit, the B-Town beauties are all set in to indulge in a holiday mood.

Let’s have a look at what our girls are up to!

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has left for a holiday with her girl gang to Bali. Alia whose best friend is getting hitched cannot contain her excitement for her fun girls’ trip. She will resume shooting for Brahmastra once back from her holiday!

Bum bum tam tam ⚠️ A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 27, 2017 at 8:40pm PST

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor, who’s just back from her Saaho schedule, will have a rather quiet New Year. Shraddha plans to spend her New Year’s Eve doing something she loves the most. Yes! Shraddha would be celebrating New Year reading her recent pick Mindfulness and The God of small things.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra, who was shooting for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Arjun Kapoor in the chilled Pithoragarh, will be back in town to ring in the New Year with her near and dear ones in Mumbai.

Behind the scenes!! @arjunkapoor #DibakarBanerjee A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Dec 24, 2017 at 6:41am PST

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has already left for her New Year vacation with baby Taimur Ali Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan. This sweet family has flown to their favourite destination Swiss for the New Years’ celebrations. Today, a new picture of the couple and little munchkin Taimur is doing the rounds on the internet.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan enjoy their annual Swiss holiday with baby #TaimurAliKhan! pic.twitter.com/lPPIwiIUcD — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaOnline) December 29, 2017

Trending

Kriti Sanon

The very sweet Bitti aka Kriti too has already left for the New Years’ celebrations along with her rumoured boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. The duo is holidaying in the Alps along with their friends.

Deepika Padukone

The gorgeous Deepika Padukone has already left for the New Years’ celebrations. Recently, she was spotted in the Vienna city and she was donning a ninja’s look! It is also being said that Deepika and Ranveer will ring in New Years’ eve in the Maldives!

Disha Patani

Disha Patani was spotted with her alleged boyfriend Tiger Shroff yesterday at the airport as they left for the New Years’ vacation together! The duo bumped into our own baba aka Ranveer Singh at the airport!

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor seems to be enjoying in England, though the actress has not posted anything on her social media account. But her alleged boyfriend Anand Ahuja has posted some amazing pictures on his Instagram account.

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna along with Akshay Kumar and her kids has already left for the vacation. The Kumar family has flown to South Africa, Cape Town as it’s their favourite destination. Apart from the New Years’ Eve, the Kumar family has another reason for holidaying as its Twinkle’s birthday today!

Jacqueline Fernandez

Amidst the shooting of Race 3, Jacqueline Fernandez has taken a break from her work commitments as she is off for her New Years’ celebrations. She is having great fun holidaying with her family!

Famfam ⭐️ A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Dec 27, 2017 at 8:58pm PST

Miss you Warren 💋 A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Dec 28, 2017 at 6:46pm PST

It’s good to see these girls take some time off work and celebrate the New Years’ Eve like any of us!