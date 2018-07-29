Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi Actor Jassie Gill: Mandarin Is Difficult To Learn, Forget About Speaking It!

Jassie Gill is eagerly anticipating the release of his debut film, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, produced by Eros International and Colour Yellow Productions.

Slipping into the role of a China-based Punjabi boy, the actor-singer underwent a 15-day training to learn Mandarin to do justice to his part.

Jassie informs, “Mandarin is difficult to learn, forget about speaking it. Initially, it was difficult to understand it, but I worked hard to pronounce the words accurately. I watched many videos in the language with English subtitles. Once I learned the language, I worked on enhancing the diction prior to filming.”

“I love working in Punjabi films and am grateful for the love I receive. Being part of Bollywood was a dream; the industry welcomes people with open arms,” he adds.

Presented by Eros International and Aanand L Rai, A Colour Yellow Production, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, hits the theatres on 24th August.