Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi Actor Ali Fazal Is Overwhelmed To Meet Fans In Foreign Land!

Actor Ali Fazal, whose work takes him places across the world, says it’s a different feeling altogether to meet fans in a foreign land.

He was in Melbourne earlier this month, and during the shoot of Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi in Malaysia, the Victoria & Abdul actor experienced how Bollywood films transcend boundaries.

“Its always refreshing to meet fans in foreign land as we never really get to connect with them as we can in homeland. I was pleasantly surprised though to see the turn out. And even more surprised that majority of the fans still cherished taking autographs than selfies which I loved,” Ali said in a statement.

On the work front, Ali has completed shooting for his video-on-demand series Mirzapur under Excel Entertainment. He is currently shooting for Sanjay Dutt’s Prassthanam and Tigmanshu Dhulia’s ambitious project Milan Talkies.

His Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi released on Friday.