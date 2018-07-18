Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi Actor Jassie Gill’s Tru Talk Sets A New Benchmark

Jassie Gill, who will be next seen in Colour Yellow Productions and Eros International’s upcoming family entertainer, Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi, has recently unveiled his brand new single, Tru Talk with Speed Records.

Interestingly, within few hours of its launch, the song has become viral on the internet thereby crossing over 6 million views. Not just that Jassie becomes the first Punjabi artist whose song was shared by YouTube Global on their social networking sites, setting a new benchmark for him at the global level.

The popular actor-singer’s new foot-tapping number is high on production values including scenic location, besides brilliant composition and lyrics complementing to the same.

With Tru Talk, the Punjabi youth icon has experimented an entirely different genre with various interesting looks. Ever since the song has been launched, Jassie has been appreciated for his singing prowess and swag.

Jassie is famous for a lot of peppy Punjabi tracks like Guitar Sikhda, Nakhre, Bapu Zimidar, Att Karti, Dill Ton Black, Lancer and many more.