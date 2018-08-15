Happy Independence Day: From Amitabh Bachchan To Ranveer Singh; Celebs Get Patriotic!

As the nation celebrates its 72nd Independence Day, Bollywood celebrities too shared their wishes to mark the occasion. From Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh, from Nimrat Kaur to Madhur Bhandarkar — all took to social media to express their pride in being an Indian, and wished their friends and fans a Happy Independence Day on Wednesday.

Here’s what the Bollywood celebrities tweeted:

Amitabh Bachchan: We are independent and congratulations on our Independence Day.

#HappyIndependenceDay my fellow Indians!! I have just started to learn piano and the first tune I wanted to learn was our #NationalAnthem. Here is my very amateurish attempt but with 100% dedication to the spirit of our motherland. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 #BharatMataKiJai pic.twitter.com/9dbyyepJVf — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 15, 2018

Our young nation 🌍 is the very future of the world !!!!! #HappyIndependenceDay 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/C5Dj1Mg77i — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) August 15, 2018

Freedom is never free. Let us salute all those who fought for our freedom and to those who fight for us day and night at the borders to keep us safe. Let us not take their sacrifices for granted and always work towards a better India. Happy #IndependenceDayIndia — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2018

This Independence Day, let’s take a moment to think about those who tirelessly fight to ensure that we truly get to feel safe and secure. Tag the brave hearts you know who protect us, and together let’s thank them! #HappyIndependenceDay 🇮🇳@adgpi @IAF_MCC @indiannavy pic.twitter.com/Xj1RGcTdrt — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) August 15, 2018

Remembering all those who gave up their present for the today we live. Here’s embracing our 72nd year of independence with the hope that our freedom is celebrated with the responsibility and the promise of a tomorrow which we will be proud of. #JaiHind🇮🇳 #HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/eRqvhTs1Nn — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) August 15, 2018

Let UNITY empower the STRENGTH of the NATION. #HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/MBuzTqq6ZM — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) August 15, 2018

Alisha Chinai: Happy Independence Day.

Rakul Preet Singh: Happy Independence Day! Let’s understand ‘he real meaning of freedom and not misuse it!