Happy Independence Day: From Amitabh Bachchan To Ranveer Singh; Celebs Get Patriotic!

As the nation celebrates its 72nd Independence Day, Bollywood celebrities too shared their wishes to mark the occasion. From Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh, from Nimrat Kaur to Madhur Bhandarkar — all took to social media to express their pride in being an Indian, and wished their friends and fans a Happy Independence Day on Wednesday.

Here’s what the Bollywood celebrities tweeted:

Amitabh Bachchan: We are independent and congratulations on our Independence Day.

Alisha Chinai: Happy Independence Day.

Rakul Preet Singh: Happy Independence Day! Let’s understand ‘he real meaning of freedom and not misuse it!

