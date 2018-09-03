Happy Birthday Vivek Oberoi: A Film-Star, A Philanthropist & An Entrepreneur!

Ram Gopal Verma’s Company won for Vivek Oberoi the best male debut as well as the best supporting actor male awards at the prestigious Filmfare Awards. This movie, saw Vivek in a gangsters rol, a role he plays to perfection and which he repeated later in the movies Shootout at Lokhandwala and Rakht Charitra.

Today, 3rd September is the birthday of this versatile star. Lets reminiscence some aspects of his career so far.

Vivek has done not just good gangster movies but successful movies in other genres as well. Some such genres are romance (Saathiya), horror (Kaal and Darna Mana Hai), super-hero (Krrish-3), Shakespearian drama (Omkara), action (Road and Dum), comedy (Masti and Grand Masti) and political thriller (Yuva). His versatility got him the prestigious offer to do dubbing for a huge Hollywood movie, The Amazing Spiderman 2. A high point of his career as an actor was praise from the great Gulzar Saab.

Vivek is the son of actor Suresh Oberoi. His mom’s name is Yashodhara Oberoi and in her name he has started a Foundation for doing woks of philanthropy. He is also an astute businessman and his firm KARRM Infrastructure was in the news for donating 25 flats in Thane to families of CRPF martyrs. Vivek has launched an affordable housing scheme at Shahapur, Maharashtra, where 15000 families can get housing at a reasonable price

He also gifted a flat to an acid attack survivor, Lalita Benbaasi on her wedding. For more than 30 years his parents have done exemplary work in the field of educating slum children and helping cancer patients. Vivek too has followed in their footsteps. One of his many philanthropy works is running a school at Brindaban for underprivileged girls abandoned by their families.

Recently, Vivek has not been seen in many Hindi movies with his last being Great Grand Masti in 2016. He has signed up as a villain for a big Telugu movie starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani which is to be directed by Boyapati Srinivas, popularlu called Boyapati Srinu, who has given various super hit movies earlier. He will also be seen as a cop in his Kannada debut, Rustom, starring Shiva Rajakumar and Shraddha Srinath.

Maybe success in Telugu and Kannada movies will see Vivek back with a bang in the Hindi film industry.

Happy birthday Vivek.