Happy Birthday Suniel Shetty: From An Action Hero To Fitness Icon; A Journey To Remember!

Happy Birthday Suniel Shetty: Suniel Shetty made a mark for himself as an action hero in the 1990’s and the 1st decade of the 2000’s. Today, 11th August is his birthday. Let us reminiscence some rare trivia about him!

Balwaan was his debut movie. Those days fitness and a good physique was not a major requirement for heroes and it was Suniel who started the trend , which was soon taken up later by Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and other superstars. Some of the movies which got Suniel the action hero tag were Gopi Kishan, Shastra, Sapoot, Rakshak and Border.

Suniel’s second movie was Waqt Hamara Hai in which he and Akshay Kumar acted for the 1st time. They made a terrific pair and were repeated in as many as 20 movies together. Mohra, Sapoot, Hera Pheri, Dhadkan, Awara paagal Deevaana, Aan , De dana dan are some of them.

Suniel and Paresh Rawal too have a terrific chemistry and they have acted in as many as 19 movies together. Suniel, Akshay and Paresh Rawal are a great trio.

Suniel is quite a versatile personality. He has been seen on the TV screen as a reality show host and judge. He has an astute business sense with a myriad of interests. Cricket is his passion and he is the captain of the Mumbai Heroes Celebrity cricket team. Suniel as a singer had an album Jantar Mantar in 2000. In 2018 he has sung a jingle as well for a music video. The modest Suniel says that as he considers himself an ordinary singer he would not like to sing in Hindi movies but if fans like the jingle, then he would not mind a try.

Reportedly Suniel and Akshay are going to do the latest editions of Hera Pheri and Aawara Paagal Deevaana. Both should hit the screens sometime in 2019. Looking forward to see them.

Suniel is undoubtedly a fitness icon. As a fitting tribute he has come up with India’s first 120 days fitness and wellness festival ‘Mission Fit India‘. It is a 120-days fitness festival which is divided into four phases. Suniel will reach people across India via digital medium. Indeed sounds like a great venture.

Happy Birthday Suniel!