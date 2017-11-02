Happy Birthday SRK: Journey From Being Nothing To Everything!

If Amitabh is the Shahenshah, SRK is the Baadshah of Hindi film industry. Today on 2nd November on his birthday let us reminiscence some little-known aspects about this superstar. While doing so I propose to have a look at his life and career as a series of transitions.

Transition from Shahrukh to Shah Rukh

Born as Shahrukh, he prefers to be called Shah Rukh. Due to his phenomenal success, SRK, as he is usually referred to, is also called King Khan and King of Bollywood.

Transition from good student and sportsperson to TV star

SRK was a good sportsperson and was captain of both his school’s football and hockey teams. In one of his interviews, he has also stated that he had got into the prestigious IIT. However acting being his passion, he chose it as a career. In school, he was well known for his imitation of Dilip Kumar and Amitabh and it was providential that he acted in the remake of Devdas and Don later on. However, he started as a TV Star with Fauji and Circus being his successful TV series

Transition from TV star to anti-hero

SRK stunned the film industry and captivated the audiences with his bold decision to do as many as 3 anti-hero roles in Baazigar, Darr and Anjaam. Prior to that his debut in Deevaan with Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti was well accepted and he got the Filmfare Best Male Debut Award. Baazigar got him his 1st Filmfare Award for Best Actor and so far he has got 8, an honour he shares with Dilip Kumar.

Trending :

Transition from anti-hero to King of romance

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge was the movie which established SRK as a romantic hero. This was reinforced with Dil To Paagal Hai.

Transition from romantic hero to actor

SRK himself says that calling him “a romantic hero alone would be an oversimplification”. As a serious actor, one can probably cite Chak de India, Swades and Paheli as his best efforts.

Transition from Superstar to Business Tycoon

While he continues to be a superstar, SRK has effortlessly slipped into the role of a business tycoon in real life and handles various diverse business interests with ease. Prominent among them are successful film production house Red Chillies Entertainment, Red Chillies VFX which is India’s biggest Visual effects Studio and IPL Team Kolkata Knight Riders. He has also entered the family entertainment business with a 26% stake in Kidzania India which aims at having family entertainment centres throughout India.

This then is Multifaceted personality SRK. Whats next for him? His next movie will see him playing the role of a dwarf and is an eagerly awaited role indeed.

Will he make a further transition into non-hero roles? Anything is possible for the superstar.

Ritesh Misra is an IRS officer currently based in Mumbai. He blogs & tweets @riteshmisra