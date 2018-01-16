From Gladrags model to Karan Johar’s blue-eyed boy in Student of The Year and now, the man who made us match steps by giving two of the biggest dance anthems – “Kar Gayi Chull” and “Kala Chashma,” Sidharth Malhotra has come a long way.

The actor has been making girls go crazy with his hotness. He is undeniably, unarguably one of the best male bodies in the Indian showbiz, and while many hearts can’t help but beat harder with just one look at his perfection, most wonder what goes into making him so picture perfect.

On his birthday we take a look at some of his hot photos from his Instagram! Beware, Girls, Hotness Alert! These photos of him are lust-worthy and oh-so-chocolatey, we promise!

1. OMG! He just started a fire in the room, somebody get an extinguisher, please!!!

2. Cuteness Personified! Look at the ease with which he can pull off the look. While others have to be trained, Sidharth is effortless.

3. The moment he goes shirtless he just owns it! Anybody would die for such a chiselled body.

4. So what if it’s a photoshoot, he’s always ready to flaunt his abs. He’s always treating his female fans to amazing photos of himself. It’s hard to pick just one, but don’t you think that Sidharth is just drool-worthy in black-and-white shots?

Trending

5. When he’s out there promoting his movies, he woos’s everybody with his style. Oh, those sunglasses!

6. Slurrrp! This shirtless photo of him makes us go weak in the knees and how.

7. Right from SOTY, we have had an instigating an unstoppable crush alert. Yes ever since!

8. Who looks cuter? The pup or Sid? Um well, this is a cutest selfie we’ve ever seen I mean who can pull of an adorable pose like this one?

Awaiting for some more hot pictures! Hahah! We wish Sidharth Malhotra a very Happy Birthday!