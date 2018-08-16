Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan: From Parampara To Sacred Games – Unfolding The Life Of Bollywood’s Nawab!

Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan: Son of an illustrious couple, inspirational captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi and beautiful actress Sharmila Tagore, he is a huge star in his own right. Today, 16th August is his birthday. Let us while wishing him explore lesser known trivia about this successful actor.

Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, also known as Tiger Pataudi was the Nawab of Pataudi. The Government of India had abolished the title of Princes, however to respect the sentiment of the community, after Tiger Pataudi passed away, Saif attended the ceremony which made him the 10th Nawab of Pataudi. The function was organised by 52 villages which comprised the erstwhile Princely State and graced by Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Saif was clear that while he would not use the title and would like his father to be remembered as the Nawab, he would however continue his good work.

The Bengal Connect; Saif’s mother Sharmila is descendant of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore. Saif has fond memories of Kolkata as one of his best movies Parineeta was extensively shot there, and he says he has good vibes of the city.

Saif’s real name is Sajid Ali Khan and that was the name on his marriage certificate when he married Kareena Kapoor in 2012. Saif and Kareena are one of the most popular celebrity couples in India, and probably only Indian Captain Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in recent times can match them in popularity. They are called Saifeena, just like Virat and Anushka are called Virushka. Saif’s 1st marriage was to Amrita Singh when he was just 21 and they were together for 13 years.

While Saif’s first movie was supposed to be Yash Chpra’s multistarrer Parampara with Aamir, Saif, Sunil Dutt, Vinod Khanna, Anupam Kher, Neelam and Raveena Aashiq awara was released earlier and got him his 1st award for best male debut. In fact even earlier he was supposed to make his debut opposite Kajol in Bekhudi, but was replaced by Kamal Sadanah. It was during the shooting of Bekhudi that he had met Amrita Singh. Saif’s versatility can be known from the fact that he has received awards for different categories, such as best performance in a comic role for Dil Chahta hai and Hum Tum, Best supporting actor for Kal Ho Na Ho and Best actor in a negative role for Omkara.

Of Late, Saif has not being having a great run at the movies but apparently has some exciting projects in hand. His recent portrayal of Inspector Sartaj Singh in Sacred Games, India’s 1st Netflix Original series has been very highly appreciated.

My Favorite Saif character is Langda Tyagi in Omkara where he put in a super performance. Interestingly Vishal Bharadwaj says that Aamir Khan had agreed to do the role and asked Vishal to come back to him after a year when the script is ready but he saw the hunger in Saif’s eyes and gave him the role. Certainly Aamir would have acted very well, still it is difficult to imagine anyone other than Saif as Langda Tyagi.

Happy Birthday Saif!