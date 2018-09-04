Happy Birthday Rishi Kapoor: 10 Movies That Made Him The Star He Is Today!

Happy Birthday Rishi Kapoor: @chintskap is his Twitter handle and he probably is the most active film-star on twitter. Unlike others, he does not prefer to be diplomatic and non-controversial on social media and rather takes on others headlong. He made his debut with a national award as a child actor in his Dad’s Mera Naam Joker. He also got the Filmfare award for his debut as an actor with Bobby. He is none other than Rishi kapoor.

Today, 4th September is Rishi’s birthday. From 1973 when Bobby was released, right upto Karobaar, the business of Love in the year 2000, he acted as a hero and then shifted to character roles. Let us take a trivia journey of his super hit films as a solo hero.

Bobby (1973) – This is an epic movie, one of the best romances ever. Interestingly the movie was made to recover the debts of Mera Naam Joker and as his Dad had no money to afford superstar Rajesh Khanna and hence he went in for a teen-romance. Neetu Singh too auditioned for Dimple’s role. The famous scene where Rishi and Dimple meet for the 1st time is inspired by the 1st meeting of Raj Kapoor and Nargis.

Rafoo-Chakkar (1975) starring Rishi and Neetu is inspired by the Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmom starrer, considered one of the greatest movies of the 20th century. It was one of the 1st movies which showed cross-dressing. Rishi recently while wishing Asha Bhosle on her birthday revealed a rare trivia on her by stating that few know Asha ji has sung for Rishi in the movie Rafoo Chakkar

Laila-Majnu (1976) stars Rishi and Ranjeeta. This was Ranjeeta’s debut film. This hit movie had terrific music and had 9 songs, with Rafi Saab, on a comeback trail at his best. Composer Madan Mohan passed away during the making of the film after completing 6 songs. Composer Jaidev then completed 3 songs.

Sargam (1979) starred Rishi and Jayaprada in her Hindi debut. She was already an established star in the South and had acted in the original Telugu version Siri Siri Muvva. Rafi Saab’s comeback continued. The song Dafli Wale Dafli baja debuted as Number 1 on the Binaca Geetmala and continued as Number 1 for 25 weeks, till it was retired. This is the only song to have this honour.

Karz (1980) had Rishi with Tina Munim and Simi Grewal in a movie based on reincarnation. The songs were brilliant. All the songs were sung by Kishore Kumar barring one, by Rafi, the melodious ‘Dar-e-Dil’, a trademark Rafi song and one of the best of his career.

Prem Rog (1982) had the bold theme of a man’s love for a widow in a conservative society. This movie was the turning point of Suresh Wadkar’s career and gave him 4 blockbuster songs, “Bhanware Ne Khilaya Phool”, “Main Hoon Prem Rogi”, “Meri Qismat Men Tu Nahin Shayad” and “Mohabbat Hai Kya Cheez”. which will be hummed even in 2082, 100 years after Prem Rog’s release.

Nagina (1986) was a heroine centric film with Sridevi at her best, but Rishi’s role was well appreciated. Nagina was the 1st Indian movie to have a sequel. While this was a high point of Sridevi’s career, the 1st choice for the role was JayaPrada who refused as she was afraid of snakes.

Chandni (1989) once again saw Rishi with Sridevi. Rishi had seen a movie “Whose life is it anyway” and recommended Yash Chopra to make a similar movie. The result was Chandni, a movie which saw romantic musicals becoming popular. Aditya Chopra was an Assistant Director and later he would have his own romantic musical blockbuster DDLJ.

Heena starring Rishi with Pakistani beauty Zeba and Ashwini Bhave is the last movie of the great Raj Kapoor who passed away during its making, and Randhir Kapoor completed the filming. In the movie there is a lovely song “Main der karta nahin, der ho jaati hai” sung by Suresh Wadkar and picturised on Rishi. In real life Randhir never wore watches and used to give this excuse to Raj Ji whenever he was late. How beautifully this was woven into a song.

Bol Radha Bol saw Rishi in a double role in which he plays the hero as well as a villain. Juhi is opposite him. The song “Tu tu tu, tu tu tara” picturised on both of them was a mega hit.

Rishi has lot of other hits in other movies as well. About them, another day.

Happy Birthday Rishi!