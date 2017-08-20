Randeep Hooda has been always been an excellent yet underrated actor. Audiences don’t see him making multiple appearances each year, but when he does, one is sure to sit up and take notice. He is known for his interesting choice of roles.

From playing a kidnapper in the Alia Bhatt starrer Highway to play a bad-ass police officer in Salman Khan’s Kick ; diversity rules his choice of roles. He has also essayed the role of the Sarabjit Singh, who died in a Pakistani prison. The movie also stars Aishwarya Rai as his sister Daljit, who fought tirelessly for her brother’s release.

Apart from acting on screen the actor hasn’t quite been in the limelight and do you know the actor has some amazing mysteries up his sleeves.

On his birthday, we bring you five lesser-known nuggets from his life:

1. Randeep initially studied at a boarding school in Sonepat but was then sent to DPS RK Puram as his parents wanted him to become a doctor. He turned mischievous and gained a tough guy attitude and was called as ‘Randeep Don Hooda’ in his school. Funny isn’t it?

2. After schooling in India, he went to Melbourne where he got a Bachelor’s degree in marketing and a masters degree in business management and human resources. During that period he worked in a Chinese restaurant, a car-wash, waited tables, and drove taxis Well, what else can we expect from such a hard working actor?

3. Hooda is the only Bollywood actor who regularly participates in professional horse riding events like Polo and Show jumping. He owns and maintains six horses in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi race course. He has won two medals at Equestrian events in Mumbai and Delhi where he participated along with riders from the Indian army.

4. Did you know his debut film was Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding in 2001 which received critical as well as commercial success? But as luck would have it, he had to wait for 4 years, till he got his second film D. In the time that he was film-less, he acted in a lot of commercials.

5. Randeep has quite a variety of roles to his credit, each one different than the other. And he has constantly pushed his boundaries too! The man-to-man liplock in Bombay Talkies is the least expected thing a male actor could do but as we know the actor is known to get into his characters really well!

We hope to see more of him on-screen and we wish this hot hunk a very Happy Birthday.