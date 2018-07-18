Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: This Is How Our Desi Girl Is Celebrating Her Birthday

Actress Priyanka Chopra, whose Bareilly to Boston to Bollywood and now Hollywood story serves an inspiration to small town girls in India, turned 36 on Wednesday and celebrated her special day in London.

She rang in her special day with a sweet delight as she shared an Instagram Story with the image of a plate which had “Happy Birthday Priyanka” written in chocolate, along with a dessert to go with it.

“And it starts!! Yay…,” she wrote, without giving a hint if she was with American singer Nick Jonas. She is yet to officially announce they are dating.

However, international paparazzi has photographed the two making their way out of a popular London restaurant. Priyanka looked chic in a polka dot pair of loose pants teamed with a black top, while Nick kept it casual.

Earlier this week, the actress was out with Nick’s brothers Joe and Kevin, and Joe’s lady love Sophie Turner.

On the work front, even though “Quantico” — the American show which gave a boost to her international footprint — has been cancelled after three seasons, Priyanka has been on a roll.

She wrapped up shooting for 2019’s Valentine’s Day release “Isn’t It Romantic”, which also features Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson, with a carefree dance on the streets. This year, she was also seen in American film “A Kid Like Jake”.

In India, the former Miss World has also signed new films — Salman Khan-starrer “Bharat” and writer-director Shonali Bose’s next titled “The Sky Is Pink“.

Priyanka has also promised fans she will be out with a memoir titled “Unfinished”. The popular star, whose foray into the entertainment industry began at the age of 17 when she won Miss India and went on to win Miss World, followed by Bollywood and now Hollywood, hopes to inspire people with the feelings she during the course of what she says has been a “fascinating” journey.

As Unicef goodwill ambassador, she does her bit by working for various causes, and is an active spokesperson for girl child rights. She even went on a field visit to Dhaka, where she met Rohingya refugees.

On social media, she continues to draw followers, scoring over 25 million on Instagram alone.

Here’s what some of her celebrity friends wished for her:

Shankar Mahadevan: Dear Priyanka, Happiest Birthday! So proud of how far you’ve come, representing our country globally and shining bright. Ain’t nobody like our Desi Girl. May you continue to inspire our youth forever… Wish you nothing but the best darling!

Anil Kapoor: Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra! Seeing you demolish stereotypes and break glass ceilings everywhere you go is the most incredible thing! Cheering you on as you take over the world! Wishing you many more adventures and victories! Lots of love!

Madhuri Dixit Nene: A small town girl aiming for global domination! You are a big inspiration for so many young girls Priyanka Chopra! I’m so proud of you. Here’s wishing you the happiest birthday and a year full of success, joy and happiness.

Ali Abbas Zafar: Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra, may God bless you with all the happiness, love and most beautiful smiles this year. Lots of love.

Riteish Deshmukh: Dearest Priyanka, wishing you a very happy birthday. May you always be the shining star and entrall the audience all over the world.

Sophie Choudry: Happy birthday to the girl who keeps achieving, inspiring, raising the bar! Love you Priyanka, you are beyond awesome. Have the most amazing year.

Diana Penty: Wishing the woman who can do it all a very happy birthday! Hope this year is bigger, brighter and more badass!

Esha Gupta: Happy birthday to the Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra. Never stop spreading happiness and love, you are love.

Amruta Khanvilkar: Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra, there’s truly no one like you… You inspire and how. Hats off to your spirit, your achievements and just the way you are. Stay blessed and keep inspiring.