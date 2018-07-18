Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Desi Girl’s Double Date With Nick Jonas

The Jonas Brothers — Nick and Joe — went for a double date with Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner. Their older brother Kevin was the fifth wheel at the outing.

Nick, 25, and Joe, 28, went to the 34 Mayfair restaurant here on Monday with Priyanka and Sophie, along with Kevin, who is the only one actually married, reports TMZ.

Kevin has been married since 2009 and has children with his wife Danielle. However, his wife and children were not present.

In Priyanka’s recent interview, The 35-year-old actress spoke about the things that bring her joy in life and love at a Saks x Vogue event at Wolffer Estate Vineyards in the Hamptons, reports etonline.com.

“I love the idea of getting married. I totally want to get married at some point,” Priyanka said.

“And I don’t think marriage makes you smaller or bigger or more feminist or not. Feminism basically is women saying give us our own choices without judging us. That’s all it is. It’s not about berating someone. It’s not about proving a point. I totally would love to get married,” she added.

Nick and Priyanka had made their relationship public earlier in the month of June. Priyanka was seen celebrating July 4 — the American Independence Day — with Nick’s family. Nick earlier visited India with the “Quantico” actress to meet her friends and family. The couple has been sporting similar gold rings.