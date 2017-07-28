Kriti Sanon yesterday celebrated her birthday with Bareilly Ki Barfi themed cake. Kriti Sanon had a working birthday yesterday as she was busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Bareilly Ki Barfi.

However, the team of Bareilly Ki Barfi had ordered a special Bareilly Ki Barfi themed cake for her.

Take a look at the pictures:

Kriti Sanon was accompanied by Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, creative producer Juno Chopra, Priti Shahani on her birthday.

Kriti had cut the cake with her Bareilly Ki Barfi cast and crew and the media present at Mehboob studios in Bandra.

The film’s trailer and the song which was released recently has generated a lot of intrigue and curiosity amongst the audiences.

In order to adapt the mannerisms of a UP girl, Kriti hit upon an idea even before her shoot commenced. The actress visited Lucknow a few days before the shoot and spent some time with 10-15 college girls.

Kriti Sanon observed the body language of the girls, the way they carried themselves, their accent, etc while she spent time with them. She even recorded her conversations with them and kept listening to it in order to pick up the nuances of how they spoke.

Bareilly Ki Barfi is Ashiwny Iyer Tiwari’s second film as a director and the film has created a lot of right noise and her direction has been praised by everyone.

The performances of Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao have been hailed by one and all.

Juno Chopra is the creative producer who has been involved with all aspects of the film.Written by Dangal‘s writer director Nitesh Tiwari and Shreyas Jain, Bareilly Ki Barfi is scheduled to release on 18th August 2017.

Bareilly Ki Barfi is produced by Junglee Pictures and BR Studios.

Happy Birthday, Kriti Sanon! Hope you have a great year ahead! All the very best for your upcoming film Bareilly Ki Barfi.