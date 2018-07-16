Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: From Zero To Significant Dancer – Rise Of A Superstar!

Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: BTown’s diva has literally gone through a roller-coaster ride in her bollywood career. The actress who rose to fame with Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya has faced huge criticism in the past over her accent, acting, dance moves and what not! In fact, she was also termed as a ‘Zero Dancer‘ by choreographer Raju Sundaram while she was on the sets of Salman Khan’s Wanted (2009).

Amidst all the negative vibes, what’s appreciable is how Kat managed to keep herself motivated and worked upon herself in a way that rose her to the position of being amongst the best dancers in the industry. From Khwab Dekhe (Race) to Kamli (Dhoom 3), fans have noticed how drastically her dance moves have enhanced and we cannot help but admire her for the endeavour!

Katrina’s been in the Bollywood industry for almost 15 years now. She has had some amazing hits in her career. Her movie Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), being part of the 300 crore club is her highest grossing movie while other hits include Dhoom 3, Ek Tha Tiger, Bang Bang and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

We can’t wait to see the actress spilling sass in future with huge superhits and success. Here, wishing Katrina Kaif a very Happy Birthday!