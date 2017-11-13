Today, 13th November 2017 is the 50th birthday of the beautiful and talented Juhi Chawla. Daughter of an Income Tax Commissioner, Juhi at 17 became Miss India and in the same year, she won the Best Costume Award in the Miss Universe Contest.

Juhi went on to become a top actress. On her birthday, lets reminiscence some rare trivia on her 1st major hit, her top 2 heroes, Aamir and SRK and her great rival Madhuri Dixit.

Juhi Chawla And Aamir Khan

While Juhi’s debut film was Sultanat followed by a Kannada movie Premaloka she shot to fame with her third movie, Qayamat Se Qamamat Tak, popularly called QSQT. Aamir Khan and Juhi both showed that they are here to stay. Both of them get the Best Male and Best Female Debut Award and also nominations for Best Actor Awards.

Interestingly QSQT was not the debut film of either. Juhi’s was Sultanat while Holi was Aamir’s.

QSQT saw innovative marketing for the 1st time. Aamir and Raj Zutshi personally glued posters of the movie to each auto in Mumbai. There was also a blank poster saying “Who is Aamir Khan, ask the girl next door.” Finally, it promoted bulk booking by giving free posters if 8 tickets were bought together.

Juhi and Aamir went on to act in 10 movies. The romantic comedy Hum Hain Raahi Pyar Ke based on Hollywood movie Houseboat is a notable mention. Juhi showed a flair for comedy in this movie which got the best film award and a Best Actor Award for Juhi and a Best Actor nomination for Aamir as well.

Juhi Chawla And Shah Rukh Khan

They are a hit pair too with more than 10 movies together some of whom are Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Darr, Yes Boss, Ram Jaane, and Duplicate. With Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani they not only acted but became co-producers together when SRK formed his own production house Dreamz Unlimited.

Juhi and SRK are also partners as owners of the popular IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

The iconic song Jadoo teri nazar …… tu hai meri Kiran is picturised on Juhi and SRK.

Juhi Chawla And Madhuri Dixit

Even if Madhuri was Number 1, Juhi held her own as Number 2. She even refused to play the role ultimately played by Karishma Kapoor in Dil Toh Paagal Hai as she did not wish to play second fiddle to Madhuri.

Ultimately they did do a movie together, Gulaab Gang, and Juhi played a negative character and got rave reviews for her performance.

Happy Birthday, Juhi Chawla!

Ritesh Misra is an IRS officer currently based in Mumbai. He blogs & tweets @riteshmisra.