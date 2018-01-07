The year 2017 ended gloriously for Irrfan Khan with a Box office hit Hindi Medium, international project Doob and recently released Qarib Qarib Singlle. He has given outstanding performances in all his movies and most importantly his choice of movies is definitely exciting for the audience.

Irrfan Khan is associated with content driven and rich cinema that appeals to the audience as well as the critics. After a successful 2017, the new year movie lineup of Irrfan Khan indeed seems promising. So on his birthday, let us have a look at some upcoming projects from Irrfan Khan that we are excited to watch this year.

Karwan

Irrfan will be seen in Ronnie Screwvala’s Karwan directed by alongside Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan and YouTube sensation Mithila Palkar. This looks like a perfect collaboration of the best talent. Karwan is believed to be a road trip film which traces the story of two unlikely friends and is expected to hit the screens later this year.

Raita

Abhinay Deo’s upcoming quirky comedy film Raita with Irrfan Khan and Kirti Kulhari in lead pair where Irrfan Khan essays the role of a married man in the Maximum City, stuck in a monotonous nine-to-five job and an unexciting life till he finds out that his wife, played by Kirti Kulhari, is having an affair until decides to blackmail her and has some fun along the way.

Vishal Bharadwaj’s next

The much talked Vishal Bharadwaj’s gangster crime drama film on the life of women gangster starring Irrfan and Deepika Padukone will be releasing in the later 2018. Both these actors will collaborate after Piku where their equations were appreciated by the audience. The film is scheduled to hit the floors by February this year and will be produced by KriArj and Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures.

Puzzle

Irrfan Khan’s Hollywood venture Puzzle directed by Marc Turtletaub was recently premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and was much appreciated by the audience. The movie is about a suburban mother who discovers a passion for solving jigsaw puzzles which draws her into a new world – where her life unfolds in ways she could never have imagined. Puzzle features Irrfan Khan, Kelly Macdonald, David Denman, Bubba Weiler, Austin Abrams, Liv HewsonAgnes in lead roles.

The Song Of Scorpions

The Song of Scorpions is a 2017 Indian Hindi-language drama film written and directed by Anup Singh. Produced by Feather Light Films and KNM, the films stars Irrfan Khan as a camel trader and Golshifteh Farahani as a tribal woman learning the ancient art of healing. The film already received a thundering response at its India premiere at MAMI Film Festival.