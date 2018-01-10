It has almost been 18 years when we saw this guy making the most powerful debut in Bollywood with Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. Hrithik Roshan: From being hailed as the best dancer in the industry to being kids’ favourite superhero – has achieved everything. On his birthday, let’s celebrate the reel & real-life hero for what he is.

Dear Hrithik Roshan,

“It was the year 2000 and I was in the 3rd grade, madness for Bollywood movies were an inheritance from my father. That was the week Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai was released but Aamir Khan’s Mela was also running at the same time. My parents promised for a movie night and don’t know why I thought we were going to watch Mela. On the way to the movie my mom told me how we were going to watch Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai.

As a kid, I was aware of an Aamir Khan film but did not know someone named Hrithik Roshan is debuting a movie called as Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai. So I started crying my heart out for taking me to some unknown movie against my wishes. Knowing my parents, we had this issues of reaching the movies on time. We reached Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai on the scene when Rohit was drowning in the sea. On getting missed about half of the film, I – a teary little kid tried to watch the movie. By the end of the film, Hrithik Roshan – you had me as one of those numerous fans after watching your debut film.

The flashes are still clear in my mind of how I insisted my father who owned a DVD store back then to bring the original CD as soon as it comes. Months later when I got the opportunity to watch the full film (By that time I watched Mela too) I realized how your parents are always right.

Cut to three years later, I was in 6th grade and there was this sudden boom of multiplexes in metropolitan cities. I was in Pune when Koi Mil Gaya released, by now I know who Hrithik Roshan is as I have danced on Ek Pal Ka Jeena in almost every family or social gathering. Belonging to a middle-class family, I know how tickets prices matter when it comes to watching a movie with your family. But, no, it was a Hrithik Roshan film and I was a newsmonger who was aware about this new thing is known a multiplex theater.

So I requested my parents to book a multiplex ticket for this one. On its 1st weekend we rounded up all the possible multiplexes in Pune on my uncle’s Bajaj Chetak scooter to book a night show for the film but the movie was running full everywhere. Taking the advantage of my sad pup face, I emotionally manipulated my uncle to take the tickets on black – almost double the price. On maturing I realized how the experience was worth every penny.

Since then it has been his every movie in theater, on time. Also how he redefined the meaning of superheroes in India with Krrish. A very happy birthday to the man who is known as the Greek god of Bollywood! Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan.”

Sincerely,

Your fan since 3rd standard!