Happy Birthday Himesh Reshammiya: The One With A Multi-Talented Personality!

Happy Birthday Himesh Reshammiya: The 1st time I saw Himesh Reshammiya was at the Glad Rags Mr. India contest in Kolkata where he was performing as a singer. In the middle of his performance he announced “I had an invite for Filmfare Awards ceremony today at Mumbai but I fulfilled my commitment to be with you all. However I just got a telephone call from Mumbai that my song Aashiq Banaya Aapne has won me the best male playback singer award.”

Himesh thus became the first singer to win the Filmfare Award for his debut song. He was just 32 and was already an established music director by then. As a singer he took the country by storm. No wedding reception or baaraat was complete with songs for Himesh, which were perfect for dance, fun and frolic.

Today on his birthday (July 23) let us reminiscence some trivia about him and his career.

When he was just 21, Himesh released his 1st Album Andaz, which had songs by Suresh Wadkar and Kumar Sanu. He followed this up with more albums like Zindagi, Tera mera dil, Aap ka suroor and Aap se Mausiiquii.

Singer and composer is not just the two hats Himesh wears. He has many more. He has also been music director, background composer, story writer, lyricist and even producer. He has many many films in all these diverse roles.

Himesh is also one of the most sought after celebrity judges on reality TV. Apart from regular shows he loves being judge for children’s reality shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Li’l Champs and The Voice India Kids. According to him, reality shows for children helps identify talent early and also helps children identify at an early age which profession they want to pursue.

A little known trivia about Himesh is that he played a role in launching the career of Deepika Padukone. She was against being seen in music videos but agreed to do one for Himesh, named Naam Hai Tera. Farah Khan saw it and was so impressed that she gave her the perfect break, against none other than SRK in Om Shanti Om.

That’s Himesh for you. Multifaceted personality. We shall definitely see more of him

Happy Birthday!