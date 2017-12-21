Today on 21st December, we celebrate the birthday of Dancing Star Govinda. Nicknamed Chi Chi, Govinda was inspired to be an actor by seeing the movie Disco Dancer, starring another super dancing star of India, Mithun Chakravarty.

Govinda’s 1st movie was Ilzaam and he soon had a series of hits. The comedy along with dance was his forte and he has acted in 42 movies with Shakti Kapoor, 41 with Kader Khan and 22 with Johnny Lever.

In his career, Govinda also had various memorable pairs such as with David Dhawan, Neelam, Karishma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon. Let’s have a closer look.

Govinda & David Dhawan

David Dhawan’s forte being comedy and Govinda having an incredible sense of comic timing, they were a natural pair. Both did as many as 17 movies together most of whom were huge hits. Even Superstars Amitabh Bachchan ( Bade Miyan Chote Miyan) and Salman Khan (Partner) have done movies with Govinda and David Dhawan. Their biggest hit was with Chunky Panday in Aankhen.

Govinda & Neelam

They established themselves as the 1st dancing couple of the Hindi Film Industry. Ilzaam, Love 86 and Khuddaar are three of their ten films together.

Trending

Govinda & Karishma Kapoor

Govinda and Karishma are one of the all-time great actor pairs in the history of Hindi movies. The duo acted in as many as ten successful movies together. Some of them are Raja Babu, Andaz Apna Apna, Coolie No 1, Saajan Chale Sasuraal, Hero No 1 and Haseena Maan Jaayegi. Their amazing dance moves and Govinda’s expressions are a high point of Hindi movies in the entire decade of the 1990’s.

Govinda & Raveena Tandon

Govinda and Raveena too are an amazing dancing pair. They have as many as 9 movies together with the more popular ones being Dulhe Raja, Aunty No.1, and Deewana Mastana.

Govinda became an MP from 2004 to 2009. His comeback movie Aa Gaya Hero did not do well but he has various film projects in the offing and he remains a popular and well-liked star.

Happy Birthday, Govinda.

Ritesh Misra is an IRS officer currently based in Mumbai. He blogs & tweets @riteshmisra.