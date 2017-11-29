Fawad Khan made his Bollywood debut with Sonam Kapoor’s Khoobsurat. After his entry kept us intrigued about this new face on the Indian screens, we saw him again on the newly launched channel Zindagi’s flagship shows Humsafar and Zindagi Gulzar Hai. His fans in Bollywood saw his last glimpse in Karan Johar’s controversial film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

The handsome actor-singer has been the ultimate hottie for millions of girls. Fawad Afzal Khan is the man who made Prince Charming a reality for many ladies around the world, and the man who captured people’s attention and had them glued to their TVs.

Fawad Khan is what each one of us wants right now, yes right now, and you wouldn’t be on this page if you didn’t agree! Here are a few reasons why Fawad Khan is the man of our dreams.

1. His hot looks burn the house down!

2. Hai! Current Marta Hai!

3. Man! Who wouldn’t like to dream about this chocolate boy?

4. From killer personality and to his perfect style, everything Is on point!

Trending

5. The singer definitely strikes the right chords in our hearts

6. Why is it so hot in winter here?

7. A guy who sings, writes, acts, models and understands fashion! What more can you ask for?!

8. From a three-piece suit to a cotton white kurta, from shorts and a polo tee to a blazer, this guy can carry everything off. With sheer grace.

9. OH, That Amazing Jawline!

10. Fawad Khan is a great love story that we are falling in love with

I’m sure you are going crazy because of these pictures and all you can think of is your secret fantasies! Well, we just can’t stop gushing about these dreamy photos of Fawad. After watching him give stellar performances, we are definitely dying to see more of this man on our silver screens. We wish the actor a very Happy Birthday! We love you Fawaaaad!

We miss you Fawad come back to Bollywood soon!!!!!!!!!!