Deepika Padukone is known for her unique style and fashion statements. Airports have become the new runway for celebrities to flaunt their attires and others to take fashion inspiration. We cannot ignore the fact that she has been giving us some fabulous airport looks back to back.

While some opt to travel in vogue, others really don’t care to be dressed in their best attires, for they have to spend hours in a closed vehicle up in the sky. But there is one celebrity whose personal travel style or so to so airport style is spot on. From casual to chic, the actress has been giving some serious goals which will surely make us want to include these outfits in our wardrobe.

On her Birthday, we take a look at some of her unique airport looks:

The Cocktail actress added a twist when she appeared at the airport where she paired flared denim with a half-and-half shirt. Quite quirky. #SoJealous

The time she returned after completing the shoot of the shoot of XXX The Return Of Xander Cage and Raabta. Dippy looked ravishing in her thigh-high boots and leather tights and we have to say those killer red lips made her all black avatar look way hotter!

Deepika dressed up her basic black vest and leather jegging with a trendy Kenzo for H&M kimono. The black quilted base got an instant upgrade with the floral colour burst. Adding more substance to her look was a statement Gucci bag and black sneakers.

In this one, she looked like a bombshell! Wearing ripped jeans from Topshop she paired it with a crop top from her own label All About You From DP. She upgraded this look with her tan Hermes Birkin and dark tan lace-up Chloe boots.

She was dressed in a very casual attire and still rocked it like a boss. Deepika Padukone was dressed casually in a tee and jeans but she accessorized the look with a floppy black hat, a pair of knee length black leather boots and a Birkin tote bag which was just perfectly chic.

Deepika chose a pink strappy maxi dress from her own collection All About You and paired it with tan sandals and a matching bag. Oversized sunnies completed her look! She looked ready for the summer heat!

Deepika was spotted in a Gucci co-ord set comprising of a matching PJ’s and a bomber jacket. She completed the look with a black coat, a pair of Louboutins, Fendi sunglasses and her Celine Phantom bag looking her stunning self. I think she definitely nailed this one! What’s cooler than pajamas?

This time she paired her ripped jeans with a floral printed shirt dress and Chloe sandals. She accessorized her outfit with her oversized Chanel tote bag, which she has been spotted carrying quite often

Happy Birthday, Deepika Padukone! Keep giving us these airport goals. Which look is your personal favorite, let us know in the comments below!