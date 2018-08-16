Happy Birthday David Dhawan: One of the most iconic song of Mohd Rafi Saab’s tremendous career was Teri Galiyon Mein Na Rakhenge Sanam, Aaj Ke Baad. So also, one of the top songs of Kishore Kumar Dada’s amazing career was Ye Jeevan Hai, Is Jeevan Ka. Both were picturised on Anil Dhawan.

While Anil Dhawan was popular, his popularity is nothing in comparision to his superstar Director brother David Dhawan. Today 16th August is his birthday. Let us reminiscence some rare trivia on his life and career.

David Dhawan’s real name was Rajinder Dhawan but his loving Christian neighbours out of affection called him David and the nickname stuck, so much so that his parents asked him to officially change it legally to David. He too wanted to be an actor like his brother and had enrolled in FTII where his peers were Suresh Oberoi and Satish Shah, but he felt he did not have the talent and hence took up editing. Film Direction followed.

While David had a couple of drama movies early in his career as for instance Swarg, and a huge success in Aankhen which was an action thriller, his forte was comedy. His 1st movie was with Govinda and Sanjay Dutt, named Taaqatwar, and it was with Govinda that he had some of the most successful and best comedy movies in a row. One of the highlights of their movies was catchy songs, such as Kishore Kumars “I am John D’mello, Ding Dong wala” in Taaqatwar.

David and Govinda have 17 movies together. Most of them were super-hits. Swarg, Shola aur Shabnam, Aankhen, Raja babu, Coolie Number 1, Hero Number 1 and Jodi Number 1 are some of them. David and Govinda made such a great pair that Amitabh Bachchan too joined them in Bade miyan, chote miyan and Salman Khan joined them in Partner.

Recently there were lot of discussions on social media that David and Govinda have fallen out. Their last film was Partner, way back in 2007. Rumours were even more fuelled by Govinda’s comeback movie Aa Gaya Hero not doing well and David’s son Varun being a hot new star. However David recently said that these are rumours with the rivalry and animosity created to sell sensational stories. He also stated that Varun is like a son to Govinda and he and Govinda would be doing a movie again soon.

Wont that be magical ?

Happy Birthday David. Wishing you and your director son Rohit and actor son Varun an even more rollicking journey ahead.