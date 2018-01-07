Happy Birthday Bipasha Basu: Celebrating This Inspiring Hotness Of Bollywood

7th January is the birthday of model, actor and fitness guru Bipasha Basu. On her birthday let us reminiscence her career and discuss some rare trivia associated with her.

Famous model Mehr Jesia-Rampal discovered Bipasha when she was just 17, asking her to take up modelling as a career. Bipasha participated in and won the Godrej Cinthol Supermodel contest. Interestingly one of the judges Vinod Khanna was so impressed with her he wanted her to debut opposite his son Akshaye in Himalay Putra but she thought she was too young to enter films. Jaya Bachchan too wanted her to debut opposite Abhishek in Aakhri Mughal which was however shelved.

Bipasha finally debuted in Ajnabee opposite Akshay Kumar. Her negative role was very much appreciated and she won Best debut award as well. Subsequently Raaz and Jism established her in the Hindi Film Industry while No Entry, Corporate and Dhoom 2 enhanced her popularity.

While Bipasha is generally called Bombshell from Bengal, she interestingly herself says she is from Delhi as she was born there and stayed there till she was eight, before shifting to Kolkata. Hence that is the reason she says she speaks non accented Hindi and in Bharatiya Vidya Bhawan, Kolkata where she became Head Girl, she was the only girl who spoke Hindi without a Bengali accent. Bipasha interestingly wanted to be a doctor but used to faint during lab dissections

Bipasha being from Delhi and being heavily involved with fitness was the reason she is the Brand Ambassador for Airtel Delhi Marathon. She has made quite a name for herself in the Fitness arena and when football giant Zinedine Zidane had visited Mumbai for a real estate endorsement, it was Bipasha who was chosen along with Cricketer Zaheer Khan to be involved with Zidane in a panel discussion on fitness.

Happy Birthday Bipasha Basu.

Ritesh Misra is an IRS officer currently based in Mumbai. He blogs & tweets @riteshmisra.