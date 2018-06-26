Actor Arjun Kapoor was back in the city in time to ring in his 33rd birthday on Tuesday, after participating in the IIFA celebrations in Bangkok. He was joined by his father Boney Kapoor and sisters and was greeted by several Bollywood friends.

Boney, along with daughters Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi, were by Arjun’s side when he cut a cake at midnight for his special day.

His sister Anshula wrote a message for him on Instagram with their childhood picture.

Calling him her “anchor and protector”, she wrote: “Happy birthday Bhai! You are genuinely the kindest, most hardworking, strongest and funniest person I know, with the biggest heart. You’ve always been our ‘protector’ and my anchor in more ways than one – my steadfast support, my shelter from the storm, my strength and my emotional cornerstone.”

Actress Sonam Kapoor, Arjun’s cousin, was missing the fun as she is out of the country but she posted a video of Arjun cutting his birthday cake.

The newly married actress wrote: “Happy happy birthday Arjun! Love you tons! Wish I was there celebrating with you.. Miss you! You’re the best brother anyone can have, to the funniest kindest gentlest boy.”

Arjun’s step sister Janhvi Kapoor, who has seen him stand by her and her sister Khushi since their mother Sridevi passed away this year, posted a photo of the siblings together and wrote: “You are the reason for our strength. Love you, happy birthday Arjun bhaiya.”

Anil Kapoor, Arjun’s paternal uncle, wrote: “Happy Birthday Chachu! I couldn’t have asked for a better Bhanja/partner-in-crime! Here’s to many more on-screen and off-screen madness, posing to glory and a whole lot of dancing to Lakhan! Arjun, love you!”

Here’s what others had to say:

Boman Irani: Wishing you a very Happy Birthday, dearest Arjun! Always fun loving, jolly and so full of Love you are! Love and warm hugs to you, my friend.

Sania Mirza: Happy birthday to the only person I know who just maybe more sarcastic than me. Have an amazing one Arjun. Much love always.

Satish Kaushik: Wishing Happy Birthday to most dutiful son, responsible brother, brilliant actor, loved by all for his sense of humour. Have a great life and successful career Arjun and keep on giving hit pe hit. Love always.

Maniesh Paul: Happy birthday brother… Stay blessed always.

Badshah: A very happy birthday to you Arjun. A guiding figure, an elder brother.

Manoj Bajpayee: Happy birthday Arjun. Love, peace and happiness always.

Bhumi Pednekar: Happy happy birthday Arjun. May this year be full of all things amazing.