Happy Birthday Akshaye Khanna: Journey Of The Most Underrated Actor Of Bollywood

Happy Birthday Akshaye Khanna: Willingdon Sports Club of Mumbai is probably one of the most exclusive clubs of not just Mumbai, but entire India. The membership for instance is closed since 1985 with only children of existing members are granted membership after a stringent selection process.

Interestingly , as a policy, the club denies membership to film stars since they believe film stars attract lot of crowd which may disturb members. Apparently the only two film stars who are members are Akshaye Khanna and Rahul Khanna.

Today 28th March is Akshaye Khanna’s birthday. This talented and mercurial actor, variously described as mysterious and melancholic is one of the few actors who is extremely versatile. Let us take a journey through his career.

While Akshaye got the Filmfare most promising debutant award for his role in Border, that actually was his second movie. His 1st was Himalay Putra, for which he got the Screen Most Promising Newcomer award.

However, his breakthrough movie was Dil Chahta Hai which is one of the most iconic movies ever in Hindi film industry and also one of the best of the careers of all the 3 main leads, namely Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna. Akshaye played the role of Siddarth, and this role had earlier been offered to Hrithik Roshan who however preferred to make his debut in Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai. Abhishek Bachchan and Shiney Ahuja were thought about but finally Aamir Khan was signed. Akshaye was supposed to play Aamir’s role of Akash , and that was given to Aamir while Akshaye was given the role of Siddarth.

Other popular movies featuring him are Race, Taal, Humraaz, 36 China Town, Gandhi My Father and Dishoom. He was last seen in in Mom with Sridevi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and in Ittefaq with Siddarth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha.

Akshaye will next be seen in The Accidental Prime Minister where he will play Sanjay Baru, who was media advisor to Manmohan Singh. The role of Manmohan Singh will be played by Anupam Kher. He will also be seen in a suspense thriller Section 375; Marzi Ya Zabardasti, where he will play an advocate.

It seems Akshaye is unlikely to play lead role as hero any more. However he certainly can turn out to be one of the best anti-hero and villain with a difference. Looking forward to more movies starring him!

Happy Birthday Akshaye!

Ritesh Misra is an IRS officer currently based in Mumbai. He blogs & tweets @riteshmisra.