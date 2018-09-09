Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar is soon going to become the first actor from his generation to deliver more than 50 successful films (Average/Plus and above). The actor, who made his Hindi film debut in 1991 has acted in around 114 films out of which 49 have proved to be successful ventures at the Box-Office. Given the magnitude of films done by the Khiladi of Bollywood the strike rate of 42.98 is quite good. The strike rate also suggests that every 2 out of 5 films done by Akshay Kumar proves to be a successful venture at the Box-Office.
The first successful film of Akshay Kumar’s career was Khiladi, the film which gave him the title of being “Bollywood’s Khiladi”. The movie also established the “Action Image” for the superstar, who has acted in a lot of action films in his career spanning for over 27 years. Very few stars from the industry have been able to sustain in the industry for over 25 years, and Akshay Kumar one of those rare Bollywood stars to attain the feat. In-fact, he is still going strong and has a lot of fuel still left before going out of steam. His next release, 2.0 is expected to be the 50th Successful film of his career. Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra are two other stars who have acted in over 50 successful films and post 2.0, Akshay Kumar will join the list consisting of these legends.
Acting in 50 successful films is no joke and the stats in itself prove that Akshay Kumar is a mini-industry in himself who has the ability to consistently churn out successful films year after year. Given the way his films are faring in today’s time, it would be interesting to see how far he takes it from hereon, and if he manages to go past the 75 films mark. His upcoming films i.e. 2.0, Kesari, Good News and Housefull 4 promise to be sure shot success thereby taking the count to 53. In terms of successful films, Akshay Kumar has a massive lead over his contemporaries i.e. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. As compared to 49 successful films by Akshay, Shah Rukh Khan has delivered 39 successful films whereas Salman Khan has acted in 38 successful films. Ajay Devgn on the other hand has approximately 37 successful films.
Here’s a look at successful films starring Akshay Kumar (Average, Semi-Hit, Above Average, Semi Hit, Plus are considered as successful):
1. Gold
2. Padman
4. Jolly LLB 2
5. Rustom
6. Housefull 3
7. Airlift
9. Baby
10. Holiday
11. Special 26
12. Khiladi 786
13. Oh My God
14. Rowdy Rathore
15. Housefull 2
16. Tees Maar Khan
17. Housefull
18. De Dana Dhan
19. Kambakkht Ishq
20. Singh Is King
21. Welcome
22. Bhool Bhulaiya
23. Hey Baby
24. Namastey London
25. Bhagham Bhag
26. Phir Hera Pheri
27. Garam Masala
28. Waqt
29. Aitraaz
30. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi
31. Khakhi
32. Andaaz
33. Awara Pagal Deewana
34. Aankhen
35. Ajnabee
36. Ek Rishta
37. Dhadkan
38. Hera Pheri
39. Jaanwar
40. Mr & Mrs Khiladi
41. Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi
42. Sabse Bada Khiladi
43. Zaalim
44. Suhaag
45. Main Khiladi Tu Anari
46. Mohra
47. Yeh Dillagi
48. Elaan
49. Khiladi
50. Waqt Hamara Hai***** (Read PS)
Here’s wishing Akshay Kumar many many happy returns of the day.
PS: There is some confusion regarding verdict of Waqt Hamara Hai, we shall check that with our sources and if it is a success, it will be added in the list of successful films.