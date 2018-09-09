Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar is soon going to become the first actor from his generation to deliver more than 50 successful films (Average/Plus and above). The actor, who made his Hindi film debut in 1991 has acted in around 114 films out of which 49 have proved to be successful ventures at the Box-Office. Given the magnitude of films done by the Khiladi of Bollywood the strike rate of 42.98 is quite good. The strike rate also suggests that every 2 out of 5 films done by Akshay Kumar proves to be a successful venture at the Box-Office.

The first successful film of Akshay Kumar’s career was Khiladi, the film which gave him the title of being “Bollywood’s Khiladi”. The movie also established the “Action Image” for the superstar, who has acted in a lot of action films in his career spanning for over 27 years. Very few stars from the industry have been able to sustain in the industry for over 25 years, and Akshay Kumar one of those rare Bollywood stars to attain the feat. In-fact, he is still going strong and has a lot of fuel still left before going out of steam. His next release, 2.0 is expected to be the 50th Successful film of his career. Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra are two other stars who have acted in over 50 successful films and post 2.0, Akshay Kumar will join the list consisting of these legends.

Acting in 50 successful films is no joke and the stats in itself prove that Akshay Kumar is a mini-industry in himself who has the ability to consistently churn out successful films year after year. Given the way his films are faring in today’s time, it would be interesting to see how far he takes it from hereon, and if he manages to go past the 75 films mark. His upcoming films i.e. 2.0, Kesari, Good News and Housefull 4 promise to be sure shot success thereby taking the count to 53. In terms of successful films, Akshay Kumar has a massive lead over his contemporaries i.e. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. As compared to 49 successful films by Akshay, Shah Rukh Khan has delivered 39 successful films whereas Salman Khan has acted in 38 successful films. Ajay Devgn on the other hand has approximately 37 successful films.

Here’s a look at successful films starring Akshay Kumar (Average, Semi-Hit, Above Average, Semi Hit, Plus are considered as successful):

1. Gold

2. Padman

3. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

4. Jolly LLB 2

5. Rustom

6. Housefull 3

7. Airlift

8. Gabbar Is Back

9. Baby

10. Holiday

11. Special 26

12. Khiladi 786

13. Oh My God

14. Rowdy Rathore

15. Housefull 2

16. Tees Maar Khan

17. Housefull

18. De Dana Dhan

19. Kambakkht Ishq

20. Singh Is King

21. Welcome

22. Bhool Bhulaiya

23. Hey Baby

24. Namastey London

25. Bhagham Bhag

26. Phir Hera Pheri

27. Garam Masala

28. Waqt

29. Aitraaz

30. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

31. Khakhi

32. Andaaz

33. Awara Pagal Deewana

34. Aankhen

35. Ajnabee

36. Ek Rishta

37. Dhadkan

38. Hera Pheri

39. Jaanwar

40. Mr & Mrs Khiladi

41. Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi

42. Sabse Bada Khiladi

43. Zaalim

44. Suhaag

45. Main Khiladi Tu Anari

46. Mohra

47. Yeh Dillagi

48. Elaan

49. Khiladi

50. Waqt Hamara Hai***** (Read PS)

Here’s wishing Akshay Kumar many many happy returns of the day.

PS: There is some confusion regarding verdict of Waqt Hamara Hai, we shall check that with our sources and if it is a success, it will be added in the list of successful films.