Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Learning Time Management From The Khiladi Kumar!

Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest stars in the Hindi film industry. He is also one of the most successful stars as well with most of his movies being blockbuster hits.

Megastars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan prefer to release one or maximum two movies a year. Aamir Khan often prefers one movie in two years. However Akshay consistently does three and sometimes even four movies a year. As an illustration, lets see how many movies the actor has done in the last 5 years;

2013- Special 26, Once upon a time in Mumbai Dobaara and Boss. Also a Punjabi film Bhaji in problem and a Marathi film (as producer) 72 miles-ek pravas.

2014-Holiday, Entertainment and The Shaukeens.

2015-Baby, Gabbar is back, Brothers, Singh is bling.

2016-Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom.

2017-Jolly LLB 2, Naam Shabana, Toilet-ek prem katha.

In the current year, he already has 2 releases, PadMan and Gold.

Today, on 9th September, on his birthday , let’s discuss as to how the superstar manages to do so much, consistently year after year.

The answer is time management. Akshay also says that the secret lies in his always being ready to move on from playing one character to another, and from acting one role to another one. Akshay also says that the simple trick of time management is sleep 8 hours a day, exercise 2 hours a day and you are still left with 14 hours a day to do whatever you want. He is particular about both exercise and sleep as it keeps a man fit – to achieve what he wants.

If one sees his movies, while there are many hits, some have flopped as well, though of course in recent times the hits easily outnumber those who did not do well. Yet Akshay moves on, and one reason for that is as he has himself said ‘I don’t wallow in self-pity when my films flop”. Hence he can move on and concentrate on the next movie, and more often than not comes out much stronger.

Akshay also takes time out for other pursuits as well. He is very particular about vacationing with family and goes for at least 3 to 4 vacations a year. One of the vacations is a long one and Akshay says he and family sit with a globe, spin it and touch a place at random, and go there for a holiday. Others are short ones. Akshay strongly suggests regular vacations for all, and says that it need not be a costly one. A simple change of place and routine is enough to get one rejuvenated and back to work – with renewed spirit and vigour.

Happy birthday Akshay, and hope your time management skills continue to give us 3-4 movies a year.